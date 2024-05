2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson of Heart perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Heart had a big European tour scheduled for June and July, but fans will have to wait. According to their official social media account, they have to cancel all upcoming Heart performances in Europe.

In the band’s statement, Ann Wilson will be undergoing a time-sensitive medical procedure that requires a minimum of 6-weeks for her to recover.