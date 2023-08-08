If Roger Waters’ New Version Of ‘Money” Is Any Indication, The New DSOTM Is Going To Suck

Roger Waters at Orlando's Amway Center Roger Waters live in Orlando at the Amway Center on his "This Is Not A Drill Tour" (Ethan Dometrius/Ethan Dometrius)

By Ethan

Pink Floyd is, and always will be, one of my top 5 greatest bands of all time. Another Brick In The Wall Pt. 2 was the first rock song I ever remember hearing when I was maybe 5 or 6, and I’ve been a rock guy ever since. I say that to impress upon you that I don’t say this lightly. If this new version of Money from Roger Waters’ new redux of Dark Side Of The Moon is any indication of how the whole album is going to be you can count me out. This is awful. Its so awful I haven’t even listened to the whole song. I CAN’T! Its so awful I’m either crying, or laughing, when he gets to reciting his ‘poem’ where the guitar solo once was. Yes, you read that right. He reads some weird poem about farting Sumo wrestlers (I’m not kidding) where the amazing Gilmour solo used to be. AND STILL SHOULD BE, ROGER! What a pretentious tool.

Listen to it here, if you dare.

