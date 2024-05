Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi probably got some notes from his dad for this role. If nothing else, some tips on how to manage the big hair!

Jake is making his acting debut in the comedy film Rockbottom about an 80s hair metal band trying to make a comeback in present-day.

The band is in search of a new lead singer and comes across Jake’s character, a pizza boy who loves to sing.

Rockbottom is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.