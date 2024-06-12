Ketchup on a Kit-Kat??

Apparently social media is creating monsters... monsters who put ketchup on Kit-Kats!
Ketchup can be a great condiment for burgers, hotdogs, fries... Some people even like it on other things like eggs, but we need to draw a line.
There are videos on TikTok of people putting ketchup on Kit-Kats which is crazy enough but some people actually think it’s GOOD! Insanity.
Thankfully there are some sane people who do not like it.
And of course, Heinz and Kit-Kat had to weigh it too.
So would you ever dare to try this weird combo??