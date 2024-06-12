Ketchup on a Kit-Kat??

Kit Kat

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Apparently social media is creating monsters... monsters who put ketchup on Kit-Kats!

Ketchup can be a great condiment for burgers, hotdogs, fries... Some people even like it on other things like eggs, but we need to draw a line.

There are videos on TikTok of people putting ketchup on Kit-Kats which is crazy enough but some people actually think it’s GOOD! Insanity.

@onebigpike

Reply to @charles_tngtd so damn tasty. #weirdfoodcombo #yum

♬ original sound - Onebigpikey
@jamescraves

Kit Kats & Ketchup?? Weirdfood weirdfoodcombos foodcombo snack kitkat ketchup

♬ original sound - James Craves - James Craves

Thankfully there are some sane people who do not like it.

And of course, Heinz and Kit-Kat had to weigh it too.

So would you ever dare to try this weird combo??

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

