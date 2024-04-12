Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Ariel

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Ariel!

At 10 months old and only 5lbs, she’s the most adorable pocket-sized friend you could ever meet.

Ariel has been through a lot in her short life. Due to a chronic, painful condition in her right hind limb, the leg had to be amputated to prevent her from dealing with a lifetime of complications. While she was recovering from her surgery in the home of a foster, her gentle and tenacious personality remained unwavering. She even got to meet some new cat and dog friends!

While the discomfort caused by her leg is far behind her, Ariel does have a heart murmur that will require regular monitoring by a veterinarian. With consistent care and lots of love, we’re sure Ariel will continue to thrive.

If you think this special lady is the kitty for you, come visit her at our Downtown Orlando shelter today!

