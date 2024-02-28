Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Chapo

Dogs are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Chapo!

He’s 2 years old, loves people, and is reported by his previous owner to be sociable with other dogs. He has a big, goofy personality and likes to spend his time getting plenty of attention from the staff and volunteers at the shelter. He can be slightly energetic, but mostly prefers to stay out of the heat of the outdoors and hang out with his people. If you’d like to learn more about Ice, please email mnathanson@petallianceorlando.org!”

If you are interested in adopting Chapo, come meet them at the Sanford Shelter today!

