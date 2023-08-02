Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Ranger

Dogs are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Ranger!

Hi my name is Ranger! I am a sweet boy who is affectionate and active! I love to go on walks! I used to be an outdoor dog, and I am ready to start my transition into the great indoors with my new family. I love playing with balls and squeaky toys. Meet and greets are required with any potential dog siblings for me. I like larger dogs and calmer dogs best. No small dogs or hyper-active pups for me.

If you are interested in adopting Ranger, come meet them at the Sanford Shelter today!

