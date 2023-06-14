Robin Taylor Zander, Son Of Cheap Trick’s Frontman, And Musician In His Own Right, Called Me

Cheap Trick’s multi-instrumentalist is Robin Taylor Zander, the son of the frontman in the band, Robin Zander. Robin’s sister, or daughter depending on which Robin you’re referring to, is also Robin. Holidays must be a mess. Anyway RTZ has a new album, The Distance, that dropped in April and has been starting to grab the attention of artists everywhere. He will also open the show when the new amphitheater in Clearwater, FL opens June 28th, The Sound. Robin will open with his solo stuff, then jump back on stage with Cheap Trick, so you’ll get a double dose of Robin. In fact you might get a triple since his sister may also jump on stage so there will be 3 Robin Zanders on one stage, possibly. Anyway, check out my interview with RTZ, and then check out his solo stuff in the video after that. And find and buy RTZ’s solo music at this link.

Here’s Robin’s first solo release called High N’ Low where you can hear those really good Beatles vocals we talked about.

