Ryan Reynolds pressured by the "powerful" pumpkin spice lobby to apologize for slamming autumnal addiction

In a new ad for his Aviation American Gin, Ryan Reynolds is pushing back against the imminent annual addiction known as pumpkin spice season.

"It's nearly fall, which means the entire universe will once again be losing its mind about pumpkin spice," Ryan says before adding, "But not on my watch."

Instead, Ryan prepares a Negroni. It's the traditional recipe for the drink, with the addition of taking a "pumpkin spice cinnamon stick, and shoving it right up your a**."

"While stirring, we're going to take a moment to ponder why it is, for two or three months, we lose our f****** minds over pumpkin spice," he says. "What the f*** are we doing, people?!"

After his meltdown, he returns to finish the real drink with a garnish, saying, "F*** you, pumpkin spice. It's Negroni week."

A defeated Ryan then shuffles back into frame, saying, "It comes to my attention that pumpkin spice has quite a lot of fans -- and a powerful political lobby. So on behalf of Aviation American Gin, its parent company Diageo, we'd like to wholesale apologize for the previous commercial."

Off camera, he then whispers, "Help me!"

