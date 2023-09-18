Sammy Hagar Has A Brewery And Adds A New Beer, Red Rocker Lager, To His Growing Booze Empire

Sammy Hagar Perfoms At Pearl Concert Theater At the Palms Casino Resort LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Singer/guitarist Sammy Hagar of Sammy Hagar and The Circle perform at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Re)

Sammy Hagar just announced his own brewery, and released the first beer from the brewery, Red Rocker Lager. The brewery is based in Detroit and for the launch, Sammy Hagar & the Circle are hosting a special concert event at the Fillmore Detroit, Monday, October 23rd, one week before they come back to Florida on the 28th.

While initially the new brew is mainly available in Michigan, you can order it, according to Sammy’s website:

“Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, Red Rocker Lager is 4.3% ABV and sold in liquor stores and bars throughout Michigan and will also be available soon for shipping to select states throughout the U.S. via online orders on RedRockerBrewing.com.”

