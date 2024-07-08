Steve Perry Imposter Dupes Fan Out Of $122,000

Let me start off by saying this...

I’ve been in radio for 20+ years and have met, interviewed, spoken to and had the opportunity to hang out with quite a few musicians and celebrities over the years and they all have one thing in common: They’re not direct messaging fans asking them to send them money and gift cards.

Please understand that every single time, no matter how real it seems, it’s a scam. Just as in this case, Steve Perry isn’t asking for $50,000 in random gift cards.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, an imposter posing as Steve Perry ripped off an elderly Journey fan to the tune of $122,000. The scam began earlier this year when the victim, a 75-year-old woman from Cleveland, got a Facebook message from someone claiming to be Perry.

The scammer told the victim he “had a business opportunity” and “needed a woman in his life”, police say. The women sent $72,000 in wire transfers and $50,000 in gift cards in the following months.

Once the imposter started asking the victim for passports and drivers license photos, that’s when the suspicion started to arise and police were contacted. As of right now, the scammer hasn’t been arrested.



