The Top Things Dads Want For Father's Day

Father’s Day is Sunday and if you still haven’t gotten Dad a gift yet, don’t worry. It turns out what Dad wants is simple and can be bought at 7-11 or Publix.

According to a new poll of 1,000 dads, the most-requested item Dad wants is a gift card to a home improvement store. I know, we’re pretty basic humans and I can say that because I wouldn’t mind one of those either! However, my #1 would be either an awesome dinner with the family or tickets to a cool event, both of which made the list.

Here are the top 10 things Dad said he would like, according to Cardsnacks:

1. A gift card (Amazon or home improvement store came in as the most requested)

2. Something food or drink related (Restaurant gift card, beer of the month, etc)

3. Clothing or shoes

4. Electronics

5. Tickets to a concert or sporting event

6. Sporting goods

7. Books or music

8. Something for around the house

9. Self-care stuff, like a massage

10. Jewelry (Really? Black onyx pinkie ring?)



