The Top Things Dads Want For Father's Day

bbq (File photo via Pixabay.com)

By Jay Edwards

Father’s Day is Sunday and if you still haven’t gotten Dad a gift yet, don’t worry. It turns out what Dad wants is simple and can be bought at 7-11 or Publix.

According to a new poll of 1,000 dads, the most-requested item Dad wants is a gift card to a home improvement store. I know, we’re pretty basic humans and I can say that because I wouldn’t mind one of those either! However, my #1 would be either an awesome dinner with the family or tickets to a cool event, both of which made the list.

Here are the top 10 things Dad said he would like, according to Cardsnacks:

1. A gift card (Amazon or home improvement store came in as the most requested)

2. Something food or drink related (Restaurant gift card, beer of the month, etc)

3. Clothing or shoes

4. Electronics

5. Tickets to a concert or sporting event

6. Sporting goods

7. Books or music

8. Something for around the house

9. Self-care stuff, like a massage

10. Jewelry (Really? Black onyx pinkie ring?)


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!