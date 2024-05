Joe Elliott of of Def Leppard performs onstage on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered what’s on the bus? What does someone like Joe Elliott have in the fridge? Where does he sleep and how fancy is that tour bus on the inside?

Well, that bus will be pulling into Orlando July 10th for a show at Camping World Stadium! Watch as Joe takes you on a tour of his private bus.