Where In The World Is Mick Jagger?

In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005.

Mick Jagger makes surprise cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Last night, The Rolling Stones took over Central Florida and absolutely rocked’ Camping World Stadium! However, leading up to their only Florida stop in Orlando, Mick shared a few photos on his Instagram page. So, it’s time to play a round of “Where the heck is Mick?”

In the caption, he says “Some moments in between shows lately...see you tonight in Orlando.” Now, I know they were in Boston on May 30th and that’s where the last photo is from. However, any guesses on the first three? I don’t think they’re in Orlando based on what he’s wearing. But can anyone identify where he was hanging out and posing for pics?


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!