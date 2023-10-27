2023 WATER PARK HOLIDAYS RULES

WMMO Water Park Holidays Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WMMO After Dark Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Brevard and Flagler Counties. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 30th, 2023 and end at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 10th, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to Sponsor’s radio broadcast (the “Show”) on weekdays during the Sweepstakes Period between 7:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 a.m. ET for the cue to call Sponsor (“Cue”). When you hear the Cue, call 844-862-9890 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number designated by the Show DJ. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the person to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line for the designated Cue will be declared the winner.

During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will broadcast up to one (1) Cue on each weekday, for a maximum total of ten (10) Cues for the entire Sweepstakes Period. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

To become a winner, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to win, but each person may only be selected as the winner once, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the designated caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If a designated caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s terms of use and privacy policies which are hereby incorporated by reference:

· WMMO (Orlando, Florida)

· www.WMMO.com/visitor-agreement/

· www.WMMO.com/privacy-policy/

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . Each winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above. Odds of winning a secondary prize depends on the number of entries received and the order in which calls are received. There will be a maximum of ten (10) winners.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winners will receive the following prize:

Four 1-Day Water Park Tickets without blackout dates (Expiration Date: 12/31/25). Each Ticket currently provides admission to Disney’s Blizzard Beach® Water Park for 1 day. Each Ticket has an Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Seventy Three and 49/100 dollars 73.49 including tax for a total of $293.96.

• Each Ticket must be used between 10/23/23 and 12/31/25. If tickets are not used by this date, the Ticket will be forfeited without compensation of any kind.

• Disney reserves the right to change the allowable dates, the Ticket use period, or any other component of the Prize Package, for any reason and in its sole discretion.

• Each ticket is nontransferable and valid only during specific event dates and hours. Prize Package winner must guard Ticket against loss, theft or damage.

• Certain theme parks, water park, resorts, restaurants and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or closure. Theme park and water park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

• In the event the Prize Package winner and/or his/her/their guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Prize Package, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Prize Package or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

• Tickets are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Disney.

• Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the Prize Package and/or the Promotion.

• Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Prize Package winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at six hundred and 00/100 dollars ($600.00) or more.

• Officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household or immediate family, i.e., parents,

children, spouse, siblings, grandparents, the “steps” of each and persons residing in such immediate family members’ household) of Promoter, Disney, their respective parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary

companies, their advertising, promotion and web design agencies, all other entities involved in the creation, administration, or fulfillment of the Promotion and their respective successors and assigns are not eligible to enter or win.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Each winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), and a written commitment to attend the Event, all of which must be notarized and returned within 30 days of winning.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32804 thirty (30) days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. EST, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued Florida state photo ID. Winner must claim prize within 30 days of winning or prize will be forfeited.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable effort has been made (as solely determined by Sponsor), the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, Disney Destinations, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The WMMO Water Park Holidays Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after N, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Wovember 13th, 2023 Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable) WMMO Water Park Holidays Sweepstakes, 4192 John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman, Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group