2024 Drowning Awareness 5K Run/Walk - May 11th

2024 Drowning Awareness 5K Run/Walk

Join 98.9 WMMO at the 2024 Drowning Awareness 5K Run/Walk at St. Cloud Lakefront on May 11th from 8a-12p!

The Safety First PediAquatics Lifeguardians mission is to reduce the number of child drownings by funding high-quality swim lessons to underprivileged children and financially challenged families. Research indicates that children from low-income families are at a higher risk of drowning. SFPA Lifeguardians advocate for those children and work diligently to share the importance of drowning awareness.

Click here for registration and event details.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!