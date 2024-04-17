2024 Drowning Awareness 5K Run/Walk - May 11th

2024 Drowning Awareness 5K Run/Walk

Join 98.9 WMMO at the 2024 Drowning Awareness 5K Run/Walk at St. Cloud Lakefront on May 11th from 8a-12p!

The Safety First PediAquatics Lifeguardians mission is to reduce the number of child drownings by funding high-quality swim lessons to underprivileged children and financially challenged families. Research indicates that children from low-income families are at a higher risk of drowning. SFPA Lifeguardians advocate for those children and work diligently to share the importance of drowning awareness.

Click here for registration and event details.





