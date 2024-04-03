Run Nona 5K - May 18th

Run Nona 5K

Join 98.9 WMMO at the Run Nona 5K happening on Saturday, May 18th! Lake Nona’s signature race transforms into a family fun festival right in Lake Nona Town Center. The race ends at a block party filled with delicious food and fabulous music. The Nemours Children’s Kid’s run and Kid’s zone will occupy your littlest runners with activities geared specifically to engage them in a night of activity.

4:00 pm – Registration and Nemours Children’s Kids’ Zone Open

5:00 pm – Nemours Children’s Kids’ Run Start

6:15 pm – 5k Start

7:15 pm – 5k Awards Presentation (Overalls and Top Lake Nona Residents)

8:00 pm – Block Party in Town Center

For more event and registration info, click here.

