Win Concert Tickets, Lunch With A Gator, Bowling & More!

It’s hot and humid & time break out your rock smarts with 98.9 WMMO’s RIffmas in July sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys.
Just listen every weekday at 9am, 12p and 4p for the RIFF of the Day! When you hear the RIFF, dial the WMMO contest line at 844-862-9890. If you’re caller #9 with the correct song title and artist, then you score an awesome gift from Santa!
Riffmas in July gifts include:
- Two tickets to see Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick live on September 3rd, 2022 at the Amalie Arena.
- Two tickets to see Scorpions & Whitesnake in concert on September 14th, 2022 at the Amalie Arena.
- Two tickets to catch comedian Bill Burr perform on November 19th, 2022 at the Amway Center.
- A $150 gift certificate to Splitsville at Disney Springs.
- An Alligator Feeding Experience for four at Wild Florida.
- A one-hour Airboat Tour for four at Wild Florida.
- A Dine With Crusher Experience for four at Wild Florida.
Merry Riffmas from 98.9 WMMO!
