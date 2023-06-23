Win Concert Tickets, Lunch With A Gator, Bowling & More!

Riffmas in July

It’s hot and humid & time break out your rock smarts with 98.9 WMMO’s RIffmas in July sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys.

Just listen every weekday at 9am, 12p and 4p for the RIFF of the Day! When you hear the RIFF, dial the WMMO contest line at 844-862-9890. If you’re caller #9 with the correct song title and artist, then you score an awesome gift from Santa!

Riffmas in July gifts include:

Merry Riffmas from 98.9 WMMO!



    1-844-862-9890

