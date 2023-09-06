Win Ringo Starr Tickets + Hotel Stay

Ringo Starr

Legendary Beatle Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band make their debut at The Sound in downtown Clearwater on September 26th, their ONLY Florida date!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/8-9/10) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show, plus hotel stay at the Karol Hotel overlooking Tampa Bay!

Listening Times:

Fri. 9/8: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 9/9: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 9/10: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Located in the Tampa Bay area, the boutique Karol Hotel features Vantage Rooftop Bar overlooking Tampa Bay; the signature K Club Bar & Bistro and an outside pool and fitness center. Named for and inspired by Karol Kelly Bullard, “Miss Karol K,” wife of Fred Bullard, developer and owner of the property, the hotel’s design and décor are a stylish reflection of her remarkable life – from her early days as Miss Florida and Florida’s first “weather woman” to her current role as community activist and philanthropist.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 8th, 2023 - September 10th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords at the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Ringo Starr at The Sound in Clearwater on September 26, 2023 + hotel stay at The Karol Hotel. ARV = $596. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

