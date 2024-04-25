98.9 WMMO’s Rolling Stones Weekends of Winning

rolling stones orlando

We’ve got you covered with tickets to The Rolling Stones with 98.8 WMMO’s Weekends of Winning! Lock us in every weekend through May 19th for your shot at scoring two tickets to catch Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood take the stage at Camping World Stadium on June 3rd for their Hackney Diamonds ‘24 Tour!

This weekend, listen for key words to be announced and then enter them below for your shot to score tickets to see The Stones!

Listening Times:

Friday: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Saturday: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sunday: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Rock with us every weekend on 98.9 WMMO! Plus, you could be rolling in the cash weekdays when you listen for your opportunity to win $1,000 five times a day!

For tickets and show info, click here.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/26/24-4/28/24, 5/3-5/5, 5/10-5/12, 5/17-5/19. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected per weekend for up to four (4) winners. Prize: two tickets to see the Rolling Stones at Camping World Stadium on June 3, 2024. ARV = $152. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

