Michael J. Fox Can Really, And Was Really, Playing Guitar In Back To The Future

2019 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's - Inside NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Michael J. Fox performs on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. )

We all remember the hilarious scene in Back To The Future during the audition for the talent show where Marty Mcfly and his band the Pinheads auditioned for the shcool talent show. The band auditioned playing Huey Lewis and The News’ song The Power Of Love, with one of the judges being Huey himself who told the band they were ‘just too darn loud.’ While the band was initially playing, Marty was riffing on his Ibanez and really playing the hell out of it. Well, that was actually Michael playing. Check it out:

Later in the movie when he’s back in the 50′s and plays an even crazier riff, that wasn’t him, it was his guitar teacher actually. But Michael can play Johnny B. Goode as he proved when he played it onstage with Coldplay, and yes this is when his Parkinson’s was already showing signs, and he still blows everyone away.

©2024 Cox Media Group