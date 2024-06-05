David Lee Roth covers Tommy Tutone classic

David Lee Roth is sharing his take on an '80s classic.

The former Van Halen frontman has just released a cover of the Tommy Tutone track "867-5309/Jenny," although Roth labels his version "Jenny Jenny (That telephone song)..." The release includes a video featuring various Styrofoam heads passing across the screen.

This is just one of a series of songs Roth has released in recent years. In May, he shared his take on the LL Cool J track "Going Back to Cali." He’s also released new takes on several Van Halen songs, including "Unchained," "You Really Got Me," "Dance The Night Away," "Panama," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love,” "Everybody Wants Some!!” "Jump" and “Atomic Punk.”

Released in November 1981, “867-5309/Jenny” was a top five hit for Tutone, with the track hitting #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

