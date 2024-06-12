Don’t expect to see a Bon Jovi Broadway musical

"I've been asked to do that 100 times," Jon Bon Jovi tells Variety about the possibility of doing a jukebox musical. "Everybody wanted to write the story of Tommy and Gina [from 'Livin' on a Prayer'], but I'm going to guess that ABBA did it and Jersey Boys did it, and they did it really well many, many years ago. So I have turned down that opportunity time and again."
"I do recall all those years ago when I saw Jersey Boys, and I went, 'Oh, that's our story.' That's every band's story. So our story isn't that unique," he explains. "And then I thought, OK, if you take the characters of Tommy and Gina and build two and a half hours around the catalog and their life, then it's Mamma Mia. So that's not unique."
