Jane's Addiction announces US tour with Love and Rockets

Jane's Addiction has announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Love and Rockets.

The joint outing kicks off August 9 in Las Vegas and concludes September 26 in Indianapolis.

Presales begin Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JanesAddiction.com.

The tour news follows the reunion of Jane's classic lineup — frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery — for the first time in 14 years during an intimate show in London on May 23. Avery rejoined the group in 2022, while Navarro had been absent from the band since late 2021 due to long COVID-19.

