Jon Anderson announces new album with The Band Geeks

Yes' Jon Anderson is set to release a new album with the cover group The Band Geeks, who have been backing him on tour.

True is set to drop August 23, featuring nine new songs. A press release says the new album "harkens back to Yes' classic 70s sounds as well as to their latter day success with the album 90125," the album that featured the #1 hit "Owner of a Lonely Heart."

Fans will get their first preview of the record with the single “Shine On,” which is expected out in mid-June.

True will be the first new album from Anderson since 2019's 1000 Hands: Chapter One and his first with The Band Geeks, who he's been touring with since 2023.

In the meantime, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks are set to kick off a new tour on May 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer booked as special guest on select dates. A complete schedule can be found at jonanderson.com.

