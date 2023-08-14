Heat warnings, advisories in effect for Central Florida; when temps will return to normal

Monday forecast Monday will be another very hot day in Central Florida with heat warnings and advisories in effect across the area. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Marion and Flagler counties are under heat warnings on Monday, and the rest of Florida is under a heat advisory.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday’s high temperature is set to hit 96 with a heat index as high as 111.

But Shields said hope is on the way for slightly lower temps. He said there’s a 4o% chance of storms on Monday, and a 60% chance on Tuesday.

“This better chance of afternoon storms will knock down temperatures into the low 90s later this week back to our normal level of heat,” Shields said.

Looking at the tropics, Shields said there are a couple of strong tropical waves that will come off the coast of Africa this week. He said they could develop some, and they should get more active late in the month.

