Jack Hues From Wang Chung And I Talked About The Abducted By The 80's Tour Headed Our Way

Jack Hues, lead singer and guitarist from Wang Chung called in ahead of their Abducted By The 80′s Tour with The Motels, Men Without Hats, and Naked Eyes to talk about, well the 80′s actually. We also discussed where he got the name Jack Hues (J’accuse!), obviously not his real name, the 80′s music scene he and Wang Chung were born out of and the other huge bands from the same scene, and much more.

Abducted By The 80′s will hit Jacksonville June 21st, Clearwater June 22nd, and Ft. Lauderdale June 23rd.

