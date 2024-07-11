Orlando International Airport sets new record during 4th of July travel rush

MCO officials said like most of the nation, records were broken at Orlando International Airport during the 4th of July travel period.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many took to the skies during the 4th of July travel period.

Several of which flew in and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Air travel was predicted to increase by 7% from last year in the U.S. AAA had estimated air travelers would set a new record of 5.74 million passengers taking to the skies.

At Orlando International Airport (MCO), they set a new record.

MCO officials said through the nine day travel period, a record 707,000 passengers departed from Orlando, which ranks 2024 as the busiest 4th of July in the airports history.

MCO saw approximately 1.5 million travelers during the nine day Independence Day travel rush.

