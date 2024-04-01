Orlando tops list as Florida’s healthiest city, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — Welcome to Health-lando!

According to a new study from WalletHub, Orlando tops the list as the healthiest city in Florida.

The City Beautiful ranked 23rd overall on their list, four spots ahead of Tampa.

Orlando ranked ninth overall in fitness, and 22nd in food health.

Top 5 Healthiest Cities in Florida:

Orlando (23rd Overall) Tampa (27th Overall) Miami (40th Overall) Fort Lauderdale (47th Overall) Pembroke Pines (59th Overall)

WalletHub said more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults are overweight.

The finance company’s report on 2024′s Healthiest Cities in America, compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 41 different categories.

The categories ranged from the cost of a medical visit, fruit and vegetable consumption, and the share of physically active adults.

The healthiest city in WalletHub’s study is San Francisco, California.

The un-healthiest is Brownsville, Texas.

To see full report, click here.

