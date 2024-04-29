Sting Is Playing 2 Benefit Shows With The Florida Orchestra In Tampa, And 1 Is Already Sold Out

Sting plays with Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra in 2010; Bill McCay/Getty Images

By Ethan

Sting is once again doing a few special performances with The Florida Orchestra in St. Petersburg, at the Mahaffey Theatre. Originally it was a one time show, but the first show on May 9th sold out quick enough that they’ve added a 2nd show, May 10th. Sting’s only other Florida shows this year are in Miami in October.

Our benefit concert with Sting on May 9 is SOLD OUT! NOW ANNOUNCING 📣 An Intimate Evening with Sting: Second...

Posted by The Florida Orchestra on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

