Things to do: Christmas in July, Nashville night, WOW Magic Show & more happening in Central Florida

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mid-Summer in July has plenty to offer this weekend in Central Florida.

Now through August 10th, AuqaGlow continues at Aquatica Orlando every weekend from 8 to 10 p.m.

Light up your summer nights at a new after-hours event at Aquatica (Aquatica Orlando/Aquatica Orlando)

Now through July 31st, Christmas in July Extravaganza goes on at the Florida Mall.

Visit Orlando Mural Unveiled at Florida Mall

On Friday, July 12th, enjoy a Nirvana Tribute concert at the House of Blues in Orlando at 7:30 p.m.

An absolute live music sanctuary, House of Blues Orlando's large stage and venue makes it the perfect place to get up close to some of the hottest names in music. | 1490 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830 | http://www.houseofblues.com/orlando/

On Friday, July 12th, and Saturday July 13th, enjoy Nashville Night in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Show-times are at 4 & 8 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center (Dr. Phillips Center)

Now through, August 30th, The WOW Magic Show, featuring America’s Got Talent Finalist, Magician Drew Thomas, goes on at Club Wyhdam Bonnet Creek on Wednesday’s and Friday’s.

Show-times are at 6 & 8 p.m.

Image courtesy: Drew Thomas WOW Magic Show Image courtesy: Drew Thomas WOW Magic Show (Image courtesy: Drew Thomas WOW Magic Show)

On Friday, July 12th, through Sunday, July 14th, The Second Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival comes to the Orange County Convention Center

Image courtesy: Villainarts.com Image courtesy: Villainarts.com (Image courtesy: Villainarts.com)

Now through August 25th, Band, Brews and BBQ goes on at Seaworld Orlando during park hours on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

