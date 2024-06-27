Things to do: Department of Defense Games, COPA America, Steve-O & more happening this weekend

Department of Defense Warrior Games Athletes set to compete in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games pose with Mickey Mouse at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. on July 26, 2022. The athletes spent the morning showing off their impressive sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball skills, and discussing their pre-event preparations for the upcoming Games at Walt Disney World Resort. (Courtney Kiefer/Courtney Kiefer, photographer)