Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle shares “Simple Man” featuring Sammy Hagar

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle has shared a new preview of his upcoming tribute album, Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dropping February 2.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released his take on the Skynyrd classic "Simple Man," featuring special guest Sammy Hagar.

You can listen to "Simple Man" now via streaming services and on YouTube.

Hagar is one of several guest stars joining Pyle on the album. Others include Dolly Parton and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, along with country stars Ronnie Dunn, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus and others.

In addition to “Simple Man,” the 13-track album features performances of such Skynyrd classics as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name” and “Free Bird."

Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd is available for preorder now.

