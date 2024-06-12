Master of Emotes: Metallica announces collaboration with ﻿'Fortnite'

Metallica is coming to Fortnite in a big way.

The metal legends have announced a collaboration with the popular online video game, including a virtual concert dubbed Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. taking place at various times on June 22 and June 23.

Additionally, Fortnite will feature a number of Metallica-themed gameplay modes starting Thursday, including the Battle Stage, described as a competitive rhythm music game. The 'Tallica members are also being turned into virtual Legos as part of the Lego Fortnite mode.

For more info, visit Fortnite.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.