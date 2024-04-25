Neil Young & Crazy Horse kick off Love Earth Tour in San Diego

Neil Young & Crazy Horse opened their Love Earth Tour in San Diego, California, on Wednesday, April 24, treating fans to a 14-song set filled with classics.

Rolling Stone reports that Young opened with his iconic track "Cortez the Killer." The band — drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist Micah Nelson filling in for Nils Lofgren — spent six minutes jamming before Young uttered a lyric.

In early April, Young told fans on Zoom that he had discovered some lost lyrics to the song that were never recorded; as promised, he added them during the show. “I floated on the water/I ate that ocean wave/Two weeks after the slaughter/I was living in a cave," he sang. "They came too late to get me/But there’s no one here to set me free/From this rocky grave/To that snowed-out ocean wave.”

As for the rest of the set, Young performed such classic tunes as “Cinnamon Girl,” a 16-minute “Down by the River” and an equally long “Love and Only Love,” as well as solo acoustic performances of “Comes a Time,” “Heart of Gold” and “Human Highway." He wrapped the show with “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black).”

Young & Crazy Horse have one more show in San Diego on Thursday, April 25, before they move to Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, April 27. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

