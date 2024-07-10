Nirvana & Marc Jacobs file notice of settlement in copyright lawsuit

Nirvana's long-running copyright lawsuit against Marc Jacobs is set to finally come to a close.

The band's Nirvana LLC entity and the fashion label filed a notice of settlement on Tuesday, according to case info viewed by ABC Audio. The notice is signed by lawyers for both parties, as well as attorneys for Robert Fisher, a former art director for Geffen Records who later entered the case.

"The parties agreed to the Mediator's Proposals ... and are in the process of fully documenting their settlement agreement," the case docket reads.

Nirvana LLC — made up of surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of the late Kurt Cobain — first sued Marc Jacobs in 2018, alleging that its Bootleg Redux Grunge collection copied the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" outfit's signature smiley face logo.

In between various motions to dismiss and countersue, Fisher joined as a plaintiff-in-intervention in 2020, claiming that he was the one who originally created the logo, and not Cobain, as Nirvana LLC maintained.

Since filing the notice of settlement, the parties will have 21 days to agree on the exact details and terms of the agreement.

