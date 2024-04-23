Paul McCartney & Wings’ live album 'One Hand Clapping' getting official release after 50 years

An often-bootlegged live album from Paul McCartney & Wings is finally getting an official release 50 years after it was recorded.

One Hand Clapping was recorded at Abbey Road studios in August 1974 as a video documentary and possible live album, although it never officially came out. Parts of it have come out on bootlegs, but on June 14, it will finally get its first official release, featuring the original artwork designed for the project and several additional songs that were recorded off-camera.

The album includes live recordings of such Wings hits as “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet” and “My Love,” as well as Paul’s solo song “Maybe I’m Amazed” and reworked versions of Beatles songs like “Let It Be,” “Lady Madonna” and "The Long and Winding Road.”

One Hand Clapping will be released digitally and as a two-LP and two-CD set. There will also be an online exclusive two-LP + 7-inch package that comes with a vinyl single of previously unreleased solo performances recorded in the backyard of Abbey Road Studios. Those tracks include recordings of The Beatles' "Blackbird," Wings' "Country Dreamer" and covers of Eddie Cochran's "Twenty Flight Rock" and Buddy Holly's "Peggy Sue" and "I'm Gonna Love You Too."

All formats are available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for One Hand Clapping:

"One Hand Clapping"

"Jet"

"Soily"

"C Moon/Little Woman Love"

"Maybe I'm Amazed"

"My Love"

"Bluebird"

"Let's Love"

"All of You"

"I'll Give You a Ring"

"Band on the Run"

"Live and Let Die"

"Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five"

"Baby Face"

"Let Me Roll It"

"Blue Moon of Kentucky"

"Power Cut"

"Love My Baby"

"Let It Be"

"The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna"

"Junior's Farm"

"Sally G"

"Tomorrow"

"Go Now"

"Wild Life"

"Hi, Hi, Hi"

