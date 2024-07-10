Peter Frampton & Patti Smyth to play New York City Parks Foundation benefit gala

Peter Frampton and Scandal frontwoman Patti Smyth are set to perform at the New York City Parks Foundation Dinner & Concert gala, which will honor tennis brothers John and Patrick McEnroe with the City Parks Foundation Icon Award.

The event will take place at SummerStage in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 26, with Smyth, who is John McEnroe’s wife, performing with Steve Jordan, the current drummer for The Rolling Stones.

The City Parks Foundation’s annual fundraising gala raises money to support SummerStage concerts, as well as free environmental education, sports and community volunteer programs for New York’s underserved communities.

Tickets are available now on the City Parks Foundation website.

Frampton's appearance will come just three days after he wraps his The Positively Thankful Tour, and ahead of his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That's happening Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with the ceremony to stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

