Pretenders extend club tour with three U.K. dates

Pretenders are bringing their club tour overseas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a trio of intimate shows in the U.K. They kick off at the Electric Ballroom in London on October 19, followed by an October 23 show at O2 Ritz Manchester and one at the Barrowlands in Glasgow, Scotland, October 25.

Fans who purchase the band's just-released album, Relentless, will have early access to tickets starting Wednesday, September 20. They go on sale to the general public Friday, September 22.

In addition to an appearance at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on October 1, Pretenders still have a few more club shows left in the U.S.; they're hitting LA October 2; Pioneertown, California, October 4 and San Francisco October 6. A complete list of tour dates can be found at ThePretenders.com.

