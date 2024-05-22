Ringo Starr on touring with his All Starr Band: “I have a passion for playing”

Ringo Starr is about to launch the latest tour with his All Starr Band – Toto’s Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Men At Work’s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette – and there’s a simple reason why he keeps assembling all these well-known rock stars to join him onstage.

“Well, I have a passion for playing and, you know, I am the drummer, so I need a band in front of me,” he explains. “I get to play with a lot of good players, and I play all their songs, they play mine, but I also then get a spot in the front, you know, which is great, too.”

The tour gives each artist a chance to shine with their own material, and Ringo says he offers one piece of advice to everyone as each tour begins: “Let’s just support each other.”

He notes, “That's what it's about.”

And while Ringo just released a new EP, Crooked Boy, he assures fans that he won't be playing any new songs on the tour, joking, "If you want to sell T-shirts, you do the new record."

Instead, fans can expect an evening filled with some of their favorite tunes.

“We, like, do the hits from the bands. That's what it's all about,” he says. “So it's a great day out cause you hear a lot of songs you really love. It’d be funny, wouldn't it, to go on then not do ‘Little Help From My Friends.’ So I do it cause I know they love it and I love it.”

Ringo Starr and his All-Star band kick off their tour Wednesday at The Venetian in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

