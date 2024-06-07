Sammy Hagar to play Japan for the first time in over 20 years

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jill Lances
Sammy Hagar is bringing his The Best of All Worlds tour to Japan.

The rocker took to Instagram to announce he'll be playing Japan for the first time in over 20 years.

Calling it “the return of the Red Rocker Sammy Hagar in all of the rock glory,” Hagar revealed that the tour, featuring Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and Rai Thistlethwayte, will kick off Sept. 20 in Nagoya, and hit Osaka on Sept. 22 and Tokyo on Sept. 23.
“It’s gonna be a party,” Hagar noted. “We’re gonna make up for all that missing time ... can’t wait, I’m lovin’ it. The best set list on the planet.” He shared that it will include Hagar solo tunes, plus songs from Montrose, Chickenfoot and “a whole lot of Van Halen.”
As Hagar wrote in the post's caption, he hasn’t played Japan since Van Halen’s Balance tour in 1995.

The Japan dates will happen after Sammy finishes up the North American leg of tour, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!