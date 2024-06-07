Sammy Hagar to play Japan for the first time in over 20 years

Sammy Hagar is bringing his The Best of All Worlds tour to Japan.

The rocker took to Instagram to announce he'll be playing Japan for the first time in over 20 years.

Calling it “the return of the Red Rocker Sammy Hagar in all of the rock glory,” Hagar revealed that the tour, featuring Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and Rai Thistlethwayte, will kick off Sept. 20 in Nagoya, and hit Osaka on Sept. 22 and Tokyo on Sept. 23.

“It’s gonna be a party,” Hagar noted. “We’re gonna make up for all that missing time ... can’t wait, I’m lovin’ it. The best set list on the planet.” He shared that it will include Hagar solo tunes, plus songs from Montrose, Chickenfoot and “a whole lot of Van Halen.”

As Hagar wrote in the post's caption, he hasn’t played Japan since Van Halen’s Balance tour in 1995.

The Japan dates will happen after Sammy finishes up the North American leg of tour, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.