2 Porch Pirates Almost Fought Each Other To Steal A Package, But I May Have A Solution

In Pennsylvania 2 different porch pirates almost fought each other to steal 1 package from a family’s home.

As you can see in the video these jerk-hole thieves were just sitting in their cars watching and waiting as the delivery person drops the package off, and as soon as he starts walking away they BOTH ran up to steal it. I think they had to be following the delivery van at some point. So I think they should install Spy Hunter or James Bond like technology into delivery vans so if a delivery person sees someone following them, they can release smoke screens, or oil slicks, or those metal tack things that pop tires!

Sound like it would work?

©2024 Cox Media Group