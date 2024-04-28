Biden, SNL star Colin Jost bring laughs to White House Correspondents’ Dinner despite Gaza protests

Activists Rally Outside White House Correspondents Dinner In Support Of Gaza Demonstrators try to block arriving guests outside of the Washington Hilton, the site of the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, on April 27, 2024, in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden is attending the event where demonstrators are attempting to blockade the entrance in protest of the Biden administration's continued support of Israel despite the calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and SNL star Colin Jost mixed humor with moments of poignancy Saturday night as the pair headlined the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Pro-Palestinian protesters welcomed the journalists, politicians and celebrities arriving at the Washington Hilton for the event. The protesters blocked attendees path into the event and shamed reporters as they entered the hotel.

As reported by The Associated Press, critics have argued that the U.S. media has been underreporting and misrepresenting the war in Gaza in Israel’s favor.

The mood lightened as attendees walked the red carpet and mingled before the dinner began.

When Biden took to the podium, he made several jokes at his own expense before poking fun at Jost, but he saved his most biting bits for former President Donald Trump, his opponent in the ongoing campaign for the Oval Office.

While musing on how great he feels, Biden joked that the same cannot be said for Trump, who is currently on trial for allegedly paying hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election.

“Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it ‘stormy weather,’” Biden quipped.

The president also praised the journalists in the room for their commitment to preserving free speech and democracy, which he warned is under attack with the prospect of a second Trump presidency.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher. Every single one of us has a role to play, a serious role to play, in making sure democracy endures. American democracy,” Biden said. “In an age of disinformation, credible information people can trust is more important than ever. That makes you, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, that makes you more important than ever.”

Jost was also full of jokes, ranging from quips about Biden and Trump’s ages to self-deprecating observations about the crowd’s love of his wife, actress Scarlett Johansson.

He also skewered Trump when talking about the hush money trial and the current state of the presidential election, which polls indicate is neck-and-neck.

“Let me see if I can summarize where this race stands at this moment,” Jost said. “The Republican candidate for president owes half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a porn star hush money trial, and the race is tied?!”

The comedian grew serious, however, when talking about his support for Biden, a trait he shares with his grandfather, who died this year. Jost pointed out that his grandfather, retired Staten Island firefighter William Kelly, voted for Biden in the last presidential election.

He voted for Biden, Jost said in a voice momentarily choked by tears, because Biden is a decent man.

Decency, Jost said, is a trait that brought together everyone at the dinner.

“My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we’re all here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight,” Jost said. “Decency is how we’re able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn’t go to prison after.”

Jost said the freedom that allows for events like Saturday night’s dinner is the exception in the world.

“This freedom is incredibly rare and the journalists in this room help protect that freedom, and we cannot ever take that for granted,” he said.

The annual correspondents’ dinner, hosted by the White House Correspondents Association, is the association’s main source of financing for its work, which includes supporting the journalists working to cover the president, as well as events and programs that educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press.

The dinner also helps fund scholarships that are awarded each year to promising journalism students, according to the association website.

