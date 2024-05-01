Billy Idol & Steve Stevens Celebrate 40 Years of Rebel Yell & Play Live At Empire State Building

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Billy Idol and Steve Stevens pose for a photo together at the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell' on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Billy Idol’s iconic album Rebel Yell the Empire State Building had a special lighting ceremony with an acoustic live performance by Billy and Steve Stevens. The building lit up in red and blue in honor of the album and you can see the video below of Billy and Steve flipping the switch.

More, more, more photos from the @EmpireStateBldg 👊🏻⚡️ can’t think of a better way to honor this record than in the city where it all started!



📸: Amanda Stevens pic.twitter.com/MrYHpMiVP7 — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 1, 2024

And here’s a quick TikTok video showing part of their acoustic performance.

Shining in Red and Blue tonight with a Lighting Bolt Rotating in the Mast in Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of @BillyIdol’s Rebel Yell pic.twitter.com/Pv9lAJd5di — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) May 1, 2024

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Billy Idol prepares to light the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' followed by exclusive Sirius XFM performance at The Empire State Building on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Steve Stevens and Billy Idol light the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' followed by exclusive Sirius XFM performance at The Empire State Building on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Billy Idol and Steve Stevens pose for a photo together as they prepare to light the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' followed by exclusive Sirius XFM performance at The Empire State Building on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Steve Stevens and Billy Idol light the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' followed by exclusive Sirius XFM performance at The Empire State Building on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Billy Idol poses for a photo at the top of the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell' on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)





Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Billy Idol and Steve Stevens pose for a photo together at the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell' on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Steve Stevens poses for a photo at the top of the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell' on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Steve Stevens and Billy Idol give exclusive Sirius XFM performance to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' at the Empire State Building on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' Followed by Exclusive Sirius XFM Performance NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Steve Stevens and Billy Idol light the Empire State Building to celebrate 40 Years of 'Rebel Yell,' followed by exclusive Sirius XFM performance at The Empire State Building on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

©2024 Cox Media Group