Caleb Williams selected as No.1 pick in NFL draft by Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Top prospect Caleb Williams is introduced prior to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears kicked off the NFL Draft by selecting USC’s Caleb Williams as a quarterback and as their No. 1 pick.

>> Read more trending news

The Chicago Bears had their first No. 1 pick in about 77 years according to the Athletic.

Williams is the sixth No. 1 overall draft pick from USC which is the most from any one school, according to The Associated Press. He joins Carson Palmer, O.J. Simpson, Keyshawn Johnson, Rickey Bell and Ron Yary.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy from USC in 2022, according to The Athletic.

The Commanders selected Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick, the AP reported. Daniels is a 2023 Heisman Trophy winner with LSU.

“I’m so thrilled and excited to welcome Jayden Daniels to the Commanders family! I’m looking forward to all the wins we will celebrate this season and years to come with you as our leader,” Magic Johnson posted, according to the AP. Johnson is part owner of the team.

The Patriots selected Drake Mayes at No. 3, the AP reported. The Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

The NFL Is in the first round, according to The Los Angeles Times. The second and third are expected to take place on Friday. Rounds four through seven are expected to take place on Saturday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 The Chicago Bears kicked off the NFL Draft by selecting USC’s Caleb Williams as a quarterback and as their No. 1 pick. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: A general view of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group