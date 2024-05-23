Circle K Fuel Day: Get up to 40 cents off per gallon on Thursday

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you are looking for a break on gasoline prices going into the Memorial Day weekend, Circle K has a deal for you on Thursday.

The chain is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday at participating locations. In addition, 10% of profits from fuel sales during that time will go to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

The price at the pump will reflect the discounted price, the chain said.

You can click here to find a participating Circle K near you.

