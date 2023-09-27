Costco partners with online health provider Sesame for $29 virtual doctor’s visits

Costco to offer healthcare FILE PHOTO: Costco is adding health care to its services. (slobo/Getty Images)

Costco is adding another service to its membership — health care.

>> Read more trending news

The shopping club has partnered with Sesame to offer members virtual health checkups for as little as $29, CNN reported.

The service is available through the clubs in all 50 states.

Sesame, a New York-based company, links consumers to medical providers all over the country. It does not take health insurance because most of its clients do not have insurance or are on plans that have high deductibles and prefer to pay cash.

The company says it can cover 40 health specialties and offers labs and imaging centers in its network, Forbes reported.

The cost breakdown is as follows:

Primary care: $29

Health checkups, including standard labs and virtual follow-ups: $72

Mental health: $79

If a Costco member wants an in-person visit, then they will get 10% off the list price, Sesame said, according to Forbes.

Costco joins companies such as Amazon, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart that offer direct-to-consumer health options, CNN reported.

Amazon purchased One Medical for $4 billion. One Medical had both online and in-person facilities, Forbes reported.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have doctors in many of their stores, according to the publication.

Costco has about 125 million customers in the U.S., Bloomberg reported. It already offers pharmacies, optical care and hearing aids in its stores.