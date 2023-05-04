Ed Sheeran did not copy ‘Let’s Get It On,’ jury finds

Jury verdict Musician Ed Sheeran arrives for his copyright infringement trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 04, 2023 in New York City. Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” He is accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s legendary R&B song “Let’s Get It On”. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A jury on Thursday determined that British singer Ed Sheeran did not copy parts of Marvin Gaye’s classic hit “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud.”

Jurors found that Sheeran did not infringe on the copyright for “Let’s Get It On” after about three hours of deliberations, WABC-TV reported. He hugged his lawyers when the verdict was read, according to the news station.

Sheeran was facing a lawsuit from the family of songwriter Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye.

The verdict came after a two-week trial that included courtroom performances by Sheeran, who picked up his guitar on the witness stand to show how he creates “mashups” of songs during his concerts, The Associated Press reported. Attorney Ben Crump, who represented Townsend’s heirs, told jurors at the start of the trial that Sheeran sometimes performed “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On” together, calling it the “smoking gun” proving that he stole from the well-known song, according to the AP.

