‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

Angus Cloud: Actor Angus Cloud was known for his role on the HBO series "Euphoria." (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died, his family said Monday. He was 25.

>> Read more trending news

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement obtained by Variety and CNN. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

TMZ was the first outlet to report the actor’s death. No cause of death was given, E! Online reported.

Cloud was a main character on “Euphoria,” the Emmy Award-winning teen drama series, during the show’s first two seasons in 2019 and 2020, Variety reported.

Angus Cloud, the actor best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at 25 years old.https://t.co/G0Xb4pNAzC pic.twitter.com/ZybnpvYQCK — Variety (@Variety) July 31, 2023

Other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023), the entertainment news website reported.

Cloud was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie at Universal Pictures from “Scream 6″ directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

©2023 Cox Media Group