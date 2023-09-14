Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A grand jury on Thursday indicted the president’s son, Hunter Biden, on federal firearms charges, court records show.

Biden faces three charges connected with a firearm he got in October 2018.

Prosecutors earlier said they planned to bring an indictment against the president’s son by the end of September.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss — who has been investigating Biden’s financial and business dealings since 2019 — to serve as special counsel in the investigation into Biden. The designation came after Weiss told Garland that his investigation “had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel,” the attorney general said.

In July, Biden pleaded not guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax after a judge rejected a plea agreement that he had reached with prosecutors. As part of the deal, Biden would have admitted to the facts of a federal firearm charge and entered a pretrial diversion agreement.

However, a judge objected to the scope of the agreement.

Authorities charged Biden in connection with a Colt Cobra 38 special revolver that he had for 11 days beginning on Oct. 12, 2018. According to court records, Biden claimed on a form that he “was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance.”

However, Biden was regularly abusing crack cocaine at the time that he got the gun, The Washington Post reported.

An unidentified source told CNN that Biden was in California on Thursday. Plans for his initial court appearance were not immediately clear.

